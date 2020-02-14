Dhanush Locks Another Film With Karnan Director Mari Selvaraj?

Dhanush is working with director Mari Selvaraj for the very first time and the shooting for their film Karnan is already happening at a brisk pace. The movie went on floors last month and later Dhanush even shared a still from his film on his Twitter account. Obviously, the fans went crazy and couldn't keep calm seeing their favourite actor in a new avatar.

Produced by Kalaipuli Thanu, Karnan stars Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan in the lead. The movie also features Lal and Yogi Babu in key roles. While we can't wait to see what this actor-director duo has in store for us, the latest grapevine suggest that Dhanush and Selvaraj have locked another film as well.

As reported by a leading website, Dhanush is mighty impressed with his Karnan director and how he is filming the project. Mari Selvaraj has directed only one film to date but it seems he has already mastered the art of making movies without wasting too much money, unnecessary time and effort. Well, that's the reason the 36-year-old actor is completely fascinated by Selvaraj's working style.

Since Dhanush is having a really good time working with him on Karnan, he has apparently given his nod for another film as well. While both the parties haven't confirmed this piece of information, we hope it's true because if Karnan turns out to be a blockbuster, which it will, then we would love this duo to dish out another hit for us.

Anyhow, at the moment, Dhanush has multiple projects on his plate. The actor has already wrapped up shooting for Karthik Subbaraj's directorial venture D40 and he will start shooting for his Bollywood film Atrangi Re once he finishes filming Karnan. Dhanush also signed Karthick Naren's directorial venture which will be produced by Sathyajyothi films.

