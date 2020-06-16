Dhanush-Mithran Jawahar Project: Here's A Major Update!

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is totally busy in his career with some promising projects in the pipeline. As per the reports, Dhanush is now all set to join hands with Uthamaputhiran director Mithran Jawahar once again, for his next outing. The project, which is said to be a complete entertainer, has been tentatively titled as D44.

According to the latest updates, the movie, which will hit the theaters as Dhanush's 44th outing in Tamil cinema, will start rolling in a couple of months. The sources suggest that the makers are waiting for the lockdown to end the coronavirus threat to come under the control, to kickstart the project.

If things go as planned, the Dhanush-Mithran Jawahar project will hit the theatres by the first half of 2021, as a Tamil New Year special release. The makers are yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of D44, which reportedly revolves depicts a family subject and will have an ensemble star cast.