Dhanush On Vijay’s Master Release: It’s Great News For Cinema Lovers

The countless fans and followers of Thalapathy Vijay can't keep calm with the big release announcement of his highly awaited film Master. The action-thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to release on January 13, 2021, ahead of the special occasion of Pongal.

The Vijay-starrer will mark the first big banner Tamil film to release in theatres after a break of 10 months, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

With several discussions about Vijay's mass decision to release the film in theatres, looks like actor Dhanush is also happy with the recent release announcement of Master.

The Vada Chennai actor took to his social media handle to express his happiness as he tweeted, "Vijay sir's Master releases on Jan 13th. It's great news for cinema lovers and I hope watching movies with friends and family helps to thrive the theatre culture once again. Nothing like a theatre experience. Please take all the safety precautions and watch the film in theatres."

Let us tell you that Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram which was supposed to release on August 27, 2020, was postponed owing to the pandemic. Well, the recent tweet of the actor has indeed garnered huge attention of the netizens, who are expecting him to announce his film's release next. Notably, Jagame Thandhiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj has Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady.

Coming back to Master, the film backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal. The film's highly awaited trailer will reportedly release on the eve of New Year 2021.

