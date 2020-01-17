Dhanush's Pattas: Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers!

Pattas, the mass entertainer that features Dhanush in a double role was released on January 15, Wednesday as a Pongal special release. As per the latest reports, Pattas has now become the latest victim of increasing piracy in Tamil cinema. Shockingly, the full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers.

The Dhanush starrer is the latest prey of the Tamilrockers team, who had leaked some recently released films including Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, Telugu flicks Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru, Bollywood releases Chhapaak and Tanhaji, etc., in the very recent past. Sadly, the authorities are unable to put a stop to the activities of Tamirockers, due to various reasons.

According to the reports, Tamilrockers keep on changing their extensions thus making it difficult to trace them and stop their activities. Despite blocking the site several times, Tamilrockers keeps reappearing using different extensions. The viewers can also access the website using proxy sites, which makes things more difficult.

Pattas revolves around the characters Thiraviyam Perumal and son Shakti, both played by Dhanush. The movie, which is based on Adimurali, the ancient martial arts form which was practiced by Cholas and was invented much before Kalari Payattu, is directed by Durai Senthilkumar. Sneha Prasanna and Mehreen Pirzada appeared as the female leads opposite Dhanush in the movie.

The mass entertainer which marked the second collaboration of Dhanush and director Durai Senthilkumar after Kodi, has been receiving mixed reviews from both the audiences and critics. As per the reports, Pattas has made a decent opening at the box office, even though it has not been able to touch the collections of Darbar, the Rajinikanth starrer which was released last week. However, trade experts suggest that the box office performance of the Dhanush starrer might get affected after the full movie was leaked online, that too in the HD format.

