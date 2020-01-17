Dhanush's Pattas: Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers!

Pattas, the mass entertainer that features Dhanush in a double role was released on January 15, Wednesday as a Pongal special release. As per the latest reports, Pattas has now become the latest victim of increasing piracy in Tamil cinema. Shockingly, the full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers.

The Dhanush starrer is the latest prey of the Tamilrockers team, who had leaked some recently released films including Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, Telugu flicks Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru, Bollywood releases Chhapaak and Tanhaji, etc., in the very recent past. Sadly, the authorities are unable to put a stop to the activities of Tamirockers, due to various reasons.

According to the reports, Tamilrockers keep on changing their extensions thus making it difficult to trace them and stop their activities. Despite blocking the site several times, Tamilrockers keeps reappearing using different extensions. The viewers can also access the website using proxy sites, which make things more difficult.