Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram: The Story Of the Karthik Subbaraj Directorial Is Out!

Jagame Thandhiram, the upcoming action thriller will mark National award-winning actor Dhanush's first collaboration with the talented filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. The movie, which was originally slated to be released in summer 2020, has been postponed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the sources close to Jagame Thandhiram recently revealed the story of the movie.

According to the sources, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial revolves around Dhanush's character, a Tamil Nadu-based gangster who travels to London to solve the issues of a London-based mafia head, played by the Game Of Thrones fame actor James Cosmo. But things take an unexpected turn after he reaches London, and an animosity develops between him and the mafia head.

Jagame Thandhiram depicts how Dhanush's character tackles the situation and finally finds his way back to the native. If this storyline is true, it is sure that the audiences will get a chance to witness an amazing gangster movie experience with some power-packed performances, in this Karthik Subbaraj directorial.

As per the latest reports, Y Not Studios, the banner which bankrolls Jagame Thandhiram has decided to release the movie only after the upcoming Vijay starrer Master hits the theaters. The team made this decision to avoid a box office clash with the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, which is unarguably one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year.

The production banner had put an end to the online release rumours recently, through the official Twitter page of Y Not Studios. 'Coming Soon to Cinemas. After our 'Jagam' heals. #JagameThandiram #JagameTantram', read the tweet. So, it has also been confirmed that the movie will get a theatrical release once the lockdown ends.

Jagame Thandhiram features Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan as the female leads opposite Dhanush. The movie will have an extensive star cast, including Kalaiyarasan and Malayalam actor Joju George and so on in the supporting roles.

