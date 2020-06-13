Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram To Avoid Clash With Vijay's Master!

Jagame Thandhiram, the upcoming gangster thriller which features Dhanush in the lead role, is one of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year. Recently, it was rumoured that the movie might clash with Master, the upcoming Thalapathy Vijay starrer at the box office. However, the sources close to Jagame Thandhiram have now slammed the reports.

According to the latest updates, the makers are planning to release the Dhanush starrer only after Master hits the theaters. The team made this decision to avoid a box office clash with the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, which is unarguably one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year.

Thus, it has been confirmed that the Tamil cinema audiences and industry members have to wait longer to witness the box office clash between Vijay and Dhanush. However, the industry insiders feel that the makers of Jagame Thandhiram made a wise decision by avoiding a clash with Master, as it will help the Karthik Subbaraj directorial to get a massive release with the maximum number of screens worldwide.

The makers of Jagame Thandhiram, the popular banner Y Not Studios have revealed that the movie will only hit the theaters after the 'Jagam' heals, through their official Twitter page. 'Coming Soon to Cinemas. After our 'Jagam' heals. #JagameThandiram #JagameTantram', read the tweet. The team had also revealed a new Tamil and Telugu poster of the Dhanush starrer, along with the tweet.

As per the reports, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial revolves around a Madurai-based young man who relocates to London under some peculiar circumstances, and how the city changes his life. Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan appear as the female leads opposite the actor in the movie. Jagame Thanthiram features an extensive star cast, including Kalaiyarasan, Malayalam actor Joju George, and Game Of Thrones fame James Cosmo, and so on in the supporting roles.

