      RUMOUR HAS IT! Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram To Get An OTT Release?

      Jagame Thandhiram, the highly anticipated upcoming project marks the first collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj. The movie, which is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Tamil cinema, was originally supposed to hit the theaters in May 2020. But the release of Jagame Thandhiram is now delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus threat.

      However, the latest reports suggest that Jagame Thandhiram is now gearing up for OTT release. According to the rumour mills, the makers are already in talks with some of the leading OTT platforms, for the same. The team is planning to ditch the theatrical release for the movie, as the coronavirus threat might not go away for a long time.

      However, there is no official confirmation on this report yet. Recently, it was reported that Jagame Thandhiram might hit the theaters as a Christmas 2020 release, if the coronavirus threat goes away by the end of the year. The reports suggested that, the gangster thriller might get pushed to next year, and will be released as a Pongal 2021 special release if it is not getting a 2020 release.

      Jagame Thandhiram features Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan as the female leads opposite Dhanush. The movie will have an extensive star cast, including James Cosmo, Kalaiyarasan, Malayalam actor Joju George, Soundararaja, Devan, Vadivukkarasi, Chinni Jayanth, Ashwanth Ashokkumar and so on in the supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and background score. The Karthik Subbaraj project is bankrolled by Y Not Studios.

