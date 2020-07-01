Dhanush’s Naan Rudran With Nagarjuna Will Be A Turning Point In Tamil Cinema, Says Sean Roldan

Dhanush's directorial venture Naan Rudran is one of the highly-awaited movies of the year. Touted to be a historical drama, the movie recently made it to the headlines for its casting. Though there were reports suggesting that the movie was scripted with Rajinikanth in mind, the actor is said to have declined the project, owing to date clash with his upcoming venture Annaatthe. Now the makers of the movie have reportedly zeroed in on Telugu actor Nagarjuna and south diva Aditi Rao Hydari for the lead roles.

Recently, while interacting with a leading entertainment portal the music composer of the film Sean Roldan, spilled the beans about the movie. He revealed that Naan Rudran will be a landmark film for Tamil cinema and will be a Baahubali of the industry. He was quoted as saying, "Everyone will see Dhanush's avatar as a great director with this film. He is an equally great director and the audience will get to see that soon. There are a lot of surrprises in store from him. If the film gets completed, I am sure it would be a turning point in Tamil cinema. I am confident that just as Baahubali changed the course of Telugu cinema, this film will do the same."

Bankrolled by Thendral Studios, Naan Rudran will be a bilingual film (Tamil and Telugu), which will also feature SJ Suryah, Sarathkumar and Srikanth in important roles.

Talking about Dhanush's other projects, he will next be seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Jagame Thandhiram. Recently, the makers of the movie released the first look poster and the first single titled 'Rakita Rakita Rakita', which has been highly received by the netizens. The action-thriller also has Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

Rajinikanth Declines Dhanush's Offer To Be A Part Of Naan Rudran? Read To Know More!

Also Read: When Dhanush-Aishwarya Rajinikanth Relationship Started-Off On A Rumour Note!