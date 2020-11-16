Dhanush’s Rowdy Baby Song From Maari 2 Crosses 1 Billion Views On YouTube

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi-starrer Maari 2 movie's famous song 'Rowdy Baby' has created a history today. The popular Tamil track has crossed 1 Billion Views (1 Crore) on YouTube. Notably, 'Rowdy Baby' has become the first South Indian song which has joined the elite 'One Billion Views Club' on YouTube.

Sharing the happiness on Twitter, Dhanush wrote, "What a sweet coincidence this is Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart."

The 'Rowdy Baby' video song was released on January 2, 2019, and it turned out to be a big hit on the internet. Dhee and Dhanush crooned this peppy track and Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the same. The song was choreographed by Prabhu Deva.

The impact of the song is so huge that it was declared as a chartbuster at the time of its release. It ended up holding the first spot on many FM stations and Music channels for several months.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Maari 2 was released on December 21, 2018. Produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films, Listin Stephen and Raadhika's Magic Frames, Maari 2 also stars Krishna, Tovino Thomas, Vidya Pradeep, Robo Shankar, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Kalloori Vinoth and Kaali Venkat.

Filmibeat congratulates Dhanush and Maari 2 team on crossing 1 Billion Views on YouTube!