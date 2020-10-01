Dhanush’s Thiruda Thirudi Producer SK Krishnakanth Is No More

Renowned Kollywood producer SK Krishnakanth passed away yesterday (September 30, 2020) reportedly after suffering a heart attack. He was 52.

Krishnakanth was best known for his films like Dhanush-starrer Thiruda Thirudi (2003), Simbu's Manmadhan (2004), Chiyaan Vikram's King (2002) and others.

The netizens are in shock with the news of the producer's demise, as they are still coping up with the recent death of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who died of cardio-respiratory arrest.

Krishnakanth is survived by his wife Lakshmi and two sons Chandrakanth and Udayakanth. His last rites will take place today (October 1, 2020) in the evening with only close family members in attendance.

May his soul rest in peace.

