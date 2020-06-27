    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dhanush & Selvaraghavan To Direct This Prestigious Project Together?

      By
      |

      Dhanush, the talented actor and his elder brother, popular filmmaker Selvaraghavan, are one of the most-loved actor-director duos of the Tamil film industry. As per the latest updates, Dhanush is now all set to team up with Selvaraghavan once again, for an upcoming project. But he will not be acting in his brother's directorial venture this time.

      Instead, Dhanush and Selvaraghavan are reportedly planning to direct a film together. If the reports are to be believed, the brothers are planning to direct the highly anticipated upcoming historical drama Naan Rudhran together, thus forming a new equation as a filmmaker duo. However, there is no official confirmation on this report yet.

      Dhanush & Selvaraghavan To Direct This Prestigious Project Together?

      As per the latest reports, Dhanush is currently considering the possibilities to revive his dream project Naan Rudhran, and is in talks with Sri Thenandal Films and a few popular productions banners for the same. The actor himself will essay the lead role in the movie, which will feature Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Aditi Rao Hydari in the other pivotal roles.

      Read more about: dhanush selvaraghavan
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X