Dhanush & Selvaraghavan To Direct This Prestigious Project Together?

Dhanush, the talented actor and his elder brother, popular filmmaker Selvaraghavan, are one of the most-loved actor-director duos of the Tamil film industry. As per the latest updates, Dhanush is now all set to team up with Selvaraghavan once again, for an upcoming project. But he will not be acting in his brother's directorial venture this time.

Instead, Dhanush and Selvaraghavan are reportedly planning to direct a film together. If the reports are to be believed, the brothers are planning to direct the highly anticipated upcoming historical drama Naan Rudhran together, thus forming a new equation as a filmmaker duo. However, there is no official confirmation on this report yet.

As per the latest reports, Dhanush is currently considering the possibilities to revive his dream project Naan Rudhran, and is in talks with Sri Thenandal Films and a few popular productions banners for the same. The actor himself will essay the lead role in the movie, which will feature Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Aditi Rao Hydari in the other pivotal roles.