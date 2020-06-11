Dhanush To Revive His Dream Project Naan Rudhran?

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor had made his directorial debut in 2017 with the acclaimed movie Pa Paandi. After the success of the multi-starrer, it was reported that the actor-filmmaker is all set to kickstart his second outing as a director. The project, which was titled Naan Rudhran, was supposed to feature Dhanush himself in the lead role.

But later it was reported that Naan Rudhran has been shelved after the production banner Sri Thenandal Films backed out from the project due to financial crisis. However, the recent reports suggest that Dhanush is currently considering the possibilities to revive his dream project, and is in talks with both the old banner and a few other production houses.

The actor-director might join hands with Sri Thenandal Films once again if the banner is ready to fund Naan Rudhran once again. If it doesn't happen, Dhanush might join hands with a leading production banner of the Tamil film industry and relaunch the project. An official confirmation on the same is awaited soon.

Naan Rudhran, which is said to be a period drama set in the pre-independence ear, features senior actor Nagarjuna Akkineni in a pivotal role. Aditi Rao Hydari appears as the female lead opposite Dhanush in the movie, which features an extensive star cast including SJ Suryah, Sarathkumar, Srikanth, in the supporting roles.