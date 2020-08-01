RUMOUR HAS IT! Dhanush To Romance Malavika Mohanan In D43?

Malavika Mohanan, the young actress is all set to be active in the Tamil film industry, with some exciting projects in the pipeline. Now, the latest reports suggest that Dhanush, the talented actor is all set to romance Malavika Mohanan in his upcoming project. The rumour mills suggest that the duo might share the screen in Dhanush's D43.

The speculations regarding Malavika Mohanan's onscreen collaboration with the Karnan actor started doing rounds after she took to social media to wish him on his 37th birthday. The actress, who wished Dhanush a happy birthday and an amazing year ahead, added that she is super excited to work. However, Malavika also added that she is hoping that someone will cast them together very soon.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday and an amazing year ahead @dhanushkraja sir! 🥳 Super excited to work with you!(hopefully someone will cast us together in a film soon😋) — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) July 28, 2020

Dhanush, on the other hand, replied to Malavika's tweet with a thank you note, and added that he is looking forward to work with her. The cine-goers are now considering this twitter interaction between the stars as a hint of their upcoming collaboration. This has led the Dhanush fans to speculate that Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady of D43, which is directed by Karthick Naren.

As we all know, Malavika Mohanan made her Tamil cinema debut with the Rajinikanth starring Karthik Subbaraj movie Petta, in which she played a supporting role. The charming actress will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming movie Master, which features Vijay in the lead role. The actress will be seen in the role of a young professor in the movie, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Coming to D43, the yet to be titled movie will mark the first collaboration of Dhanush and director Karthick Naren. The movie, which marks the Tamil debut of the acclaimed Malayalam scriptwriter duo Sharfu and Suhaas, is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sathya Jyothi Films. An official update on the project is expected to be revealed very soon.

