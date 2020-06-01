Dhanush To Take Up Multiple Roles For The Karthick Naren Project!

Dhanush, the multifaceted talent is joining hands with young filmmaker Karthick Naren for the first time in his career. The actor-director duo is joining hands for an action thriller, which is expected to start rolling shortly. Reportedly, Dhanush is not just playing the central character but has taken up multiple roles in the project.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the Asuran actor will pen the lyrics for all the songs of the Karthick Naren directorial. Apart from turning the lyricist, Dhanush will also lend his voice to all songs in the playlist. GV Prakash Kumar, the renowned actor-musician is composing the songs and background score for the untitled project.

Even though Dhanush has penned lyrics and lend voice to several songs in the past, the National award-winner is doing the same for the entire songs in a movie for the first time in his career. However, the makers of the Karthick Naren project are yet to confirm the reports officially.

The yet to be titled film will mark the reunion of Dhanush and music director GV Prakash Kumar, after the great success of Asuran. GV Prakash joined hands with Dhanush for the first time in 2007 for the Vetrimaaran directorial Polladhavan. The talented musician later associated with the actor for several popular films including the Aadukalam and Mayakkam Enna.