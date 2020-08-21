Dhanush To Team Up With The Director Of Jayam Ravi's Comali!

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is said to be in a signing spree. The talented actor has some highly promising projects in the pipeline, in both the Tamil film industry and Bollywood. Reportedly, Dhanush is now all set to join hands with Pradeep Ranganathan, the director of Jayam Ravi's Comali.

According to the latest reports, Dhanush is highly impressed with Comali and has reportedly expressed his interest in associating with the young filmmaker for a project. The sources suggest Pradeep Ranganathan has narrated a story idea to the actor. Dhanush is said to be impressed with the story, and has asked the director to work on the script.

The duo is said to be planning to have a script discussion session, once the screenplay is ready. If things work out, Dhanush and Pradeep Ranganathan will soon join hands for a project. An official confirmation is expected to be made once things are finalised between the actor and director.