Dhanush To Team Up With 'Comali' Director Pradeep Ranganathan!

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is said to be in a signing spree. The talented actor has some highly promising projects in the pipeline, in both the Tamil film industry and Bollywood. Reportedly, Dhanush is now all set to join hands with Pradeep Ranganathan, the director of Jayam Ravi's Comali.

According to the latest reports, Dhanush is highly impressed with Comali and has reportedly expressed his interest in associating with the young filmmaker for a project. The sources suggest Pradeep Ranganathan has narrated a story idea to the actor. Dhanush is said to be impressed with the story, and has asked the director to work on the script.

The duo is said to be planning to have a script discussion session, once the screenplay is ready. If things work out, Dhanush and Pradeep Ranganathan will soon join hands for a project. However, the reports are not confirmed yet. An official announcement is expected to be made once things are finalised between the actor and director.

Dhanush, who is going through one of the best phases of his acting career so far, will be next seen in the upcoming Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram. The movie, which was originally slated to hit the theaters in May 2020, is now pushed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Dhanush is said to be playing a double role in the movie, which marks his first collaboration with director Karthik Subbaraj.

The actor is joining hands with talented filmmaker Mari Selvaraj for the upcoming action thriller Karnan. Dhanush is also teaming up with the young director Karthick Naren for his next outing, which has been tentatively titled D43. The actor-filmmaker is also planning to revive his delayed dream project Naa Rudhran, and is planning to jointly direct it with his elder brother Selvaraghavan.

