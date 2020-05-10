Dhanush-Vetrimaaran Duo's Vada Chennai 2 To Go The OTT Way?

Vada Chennai, the Dhanush starrer directed by Vetrimaaran which hit the theaters in 2018, is one of the most acclaimed Tamil films of recent times. The gangster thriller, which marked Dhanush's sixth collaboration with Vetrimaaran, was originally planned as a trilogy. Now, the filmmaker has revealed a very exciting update about the sequel of Vada Chennai.

In a recent interview, Vetrimaaran revealed that Vada Chennai 2 might go the OTT way and get released as a web series. According to the director, he is considering the possibilities of making a series that will have 2 seasons, as there is enough content. It might not be possible to narrate the entire story in a single feature film.