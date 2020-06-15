Dhanush Wants To Work With Rajinikanth: Says He Wants To Direct The Superstar!

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is one of the busiest actors of the Tamil film industry right now. The fans and cine-goers are now eagerly waiting for the actor to join hands with his father-in-law, the superstar Rajinikanth for a project. Interestingly, Dhanush has now revealed that he is eagerly waiting for a chance to work with Rajinikanth.

In a recent interview, the Asuran actor revealed that he wishes to direct the superstar someday, to the much excitement of the audiences. According to Dhanush, he was planning to cast Rajinikanth in his second directorial venture Naan Rudhran. But the senior actor couldn't take up the offer due to his busy schedule.

Instead, Dhanush roped in Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni to essay the part in the historical drama. However, the talented actor is still hopeful that he will get a chance to direct the superstar in the future. Dhanush also revealed that he is also waiting to share the screen with Rajinikanth at least once in his career.