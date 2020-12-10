Dhanush Wraps Up Mari Selvaraj's Karnan; The Project To Hit The Screens In 2021

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor finally wrapped up his ambitious project Karnan. To the unversed, the actor had resumed the shooting for the Mari Selvaraj directorial for patchwork, in November 2021. The update was revealed by Dhanush himself through his official Twitter page recently, along with a candid picture that was clicked from the location.

"#karnan shoot completed. Thank you Mari selvaraj for giving me this. Thank you @theVcreations thanu sir for the support. Sincere thanks to all my co-stars and technicians. A special thanks to @Music_Santhosh for the overwhelming music you have given for this special special film.", wrote Dhanush in his Twitter post.

If the rumours are to be believed, the highly anticipated project is based on the communal riot that took place in Kodiyankulam, Tamil Nadu, in 1991. But director Mari Selvaraj and his team have not reacted to these reports yet. However, the making video that was released on leading man Dhanush's birthday has hinted the movie is not set at the current time.

Rajisha Vijayan, the popular Malayalam actress is all set to make her Tamil debut with the Dhanush starrer. Rajisha is appearing as the female lead opposite the National award-winner in the movie. The Mari Selvaraj directorial features several popular faces including Lal, cinematographer-actor Natty, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, and so on in the other pivotal roles.

Santhosh Narayanan, the renowned musician has composed the songs and background score for the project. The highly anticipated project is produced by the senior filmmaker Kalaipuli S Thanu under his home banner V Creations. Karnan is expected to have a theatrical release, once the world comes back to normalcy.

