Dhanush Wraps Up Second Schedule Of Karnan, Finishes 90% Of The Shoot

Just last month, we had reported about Dhanush's upcoming film Karnan going on floors. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the movie started rolling in the first week of January. And later, the Pattas hero even gave a sneak peek of what's in store for us by sharing a still from his film on the popular social networking site Twitter.

Yesterday, Dhanush again took to Twitter and gave us the latest update about his much-awaited film. The talented actor has not only wrapped up the second schedule of Karnan but the cast and crew have almost finished shooting for the film. Yes, you heard that right. Sharing another still from the movie, Dhanush wrote on his Twitter timeline, "That's a wrap for karnan second schedule. 90 percent of the shoot completed."

That’s a wrap for karnan second schedule. 90 percent of the shoot completed. pic.twitter.com/BDIXQVgq8e — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 24, 2020

After Dhanush shared the tweet, director Mari Selvaraj quickly replied saying, "Thank u @dhanushkraja sir @theVcreations sir @Music_Santhosh sir Theni Eswar sir and all the cast and crew." Apart from the 36-year-old actor, Karnan features Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan in the lead. The movie will mark her debut in the Tamil cinema. Cinematographer-turned-actor Natarajan Subramanian also plays an important role in Karnan along with Lal and comedian Yogi Babu.

Produced by Kalaipuli Thanu, Karnan is Selvaraj's second directorial venture after Pariyerum Perumal. Apparently, Dhanush is so impressed with the filmmaker and his style of working that he has already expressed his interest in teaming up with him again. Well, if that's the case then we definitely can't wait to see Karnan on the big screen.

Apart from Mari Selvaraj's film, Dhanush has few more projects on his plate. The actor will be seen in Karthik Subbaraj's action thriller Jagame Thandhiram and has also signed Aanand L Rai's next, Atrangi Re, alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The Bollywood movie is set to go on floors pretty soon.

