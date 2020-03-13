    For Quick Alerts
      Dharala Prabhu Full Movie In HD Print Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download

      Harish Kalyan and Vivekh-starrer Tamil film Dharala Prabhu has been leaked on the infamous piracy site, Tamilrockers on the very first day of its release. Also starring Tanya Hope, Dharala Prabhu is the Tamil remake of the super hit Hindi film, Vicky Donor (2012) starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Annu Kapoor in the lead roles. Dharala Prabhu is now available in HD print on Tamilrockers for free download amidst the good buzz amongst masses.

      Dharala Prabhu

      The Tamil remake of Vicky Donor, Dharala Prabhu is directed by Krishna Marimuthu. It's a story of a guy who works as a sperm donor for an infertility clinic. The original version, Vicky Donor, was a launchpad for Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in Bollywood.

      The film also won three National Awards which includes Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Supporting Actor- Annu Kapoor and Best Supporting Actress- Dolly Ahluwalia. Coming back to Dharala Prabhu, the film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

      Friday, March 13, 2020
