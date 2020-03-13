    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dharala Prabhu Twitter Review: Here’s What Viewers Have To Say About Harish Kalyan & Vivekh’s Film

      By
      |

      Harish Kalyan and Vivekh-starrer social-comedy film Dharala Prabhu has finally hit the screens today. The film, which is the Tamil remake of super hit Hindi film, Vicky Donor (2012) starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Anu Kapoor, has created a good buzz amongst the masses.

      Also starring Tanya Hope as the female lead, Dharala Prabhu is the story of a guy who works as a sperm donor for an infertility clinic. The Tamil remake of Vicky Donor has been directed by Krishna Marimuthu. The original version,which marks the debut of Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, was loved by all. The film also won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Supporting Actor- Annu Kapoor and Best Supporting Actress- Dolly Ahluwalia.

      Dharala Prabhu

      Here's what the audience feel about Dharala Prabhu. Have a look...

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X