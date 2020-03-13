Dharala Prabhu Twitter Review: Here’s What Viewers Have To Say About Harish Kalyan & Vivekh’s Film

Harish Kalyan and Vivekh-starrer social-comedy film Dharala Prabhu has finally hit the screens today. The film, which is the Tamil remake of super hit Hindi film, Vicky Donor (2012) starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Anu Kapoor, has created a good buzz amongst the masses.

Also starring Tanya Hope as the female lead, Dharala Prabhu is the story of a guy who works as a sperm donor for an infertility clinic. The Tamil remake of Vicky Donor has been directed by Krishna Marimuthu. The original version,which marks the debut of Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, was loved by all. The film also won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Supporting Actor- Annu Kapoor and Best Supporting Actress- Dolly Ahluwalia.

Here's what the audience feel about Dharala Prabhu. Have a look...

#DharalaPrabhu Movie Review



▶️ https://t.co/fFflxK40D2@krishnammuthu this Movie Story was about a Life of a Sperm Donor, Good Screenplay

Very Good Acting By @iamharishkalyan

Good Humour by @Actor_Vivek His Dialogue are Next Level

Lovely Acting by @TanyaHope_offl

Superb Songs pic.twitter.com/w7SNGEaABe — Arthif UTUBE (@ArthifUtube) March 13, 2020