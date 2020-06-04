Dhruv Vikram And Vikram To Unite For A Multi-Starrer Under Karthik Subbaraj's Direction

Vikram and Dhruv, one of the most adorable father-son duo of the south, are gearing up for an upcoming project with director Karthik Subbaraj. Earlier, there were reports about Chiyaan Vikram joining hands with the Pizza director for #Chiyaan60. Now, we hear that the young actor, Dhruv Vikram who made his debut with Adithya Varma, is also very much a part of the movie, wherein he will be the second hero after Vikram.

It is said that Dhruv will have a strong role in the movie equal to his father. Netizens indeed have always loved candid moments of the duo during public events, wherein Vikram is usually seen teasing his doting son. And now, with the news of the father-son teaming for a movie, we are sure the duo will impress the audience with their impeccable charm and on-screen performance. However, an official announcement can be expected only after the lockdown ends.

Touted to be a gangster flick, #Chiyaan60 is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar, under his banner Seven Screen Studios, who is also producing the highly-anticipated Vijay movie Master. #Chiyaan60 will reportedly have Anirudh Ravichander compose music and the background score.

Meanwhile, Vikram is currently busy with Ajay Gnanamuthu's directorial Cobra. As per the director, the movie is left with 40-45% of the shoot. He also revealed that the team is planning to release the first single from Cobra, which will be associated with Kerala's traditional celebration. KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty will star opposite Vikram in the thriller. He will also feature in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. On the other hand, Dhruv Vikram is likely to team up with Gautham Vasudev Menon for his next outing.

Also, Karthik Subbaraj is currently working on Jagame Thanthiram starring Dhanush which is expected to hit the theatres soon after the lockdown. Touted to be a gangster flick, the movie will also have Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Jojo George, and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

