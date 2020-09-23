    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dhruv Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Pics Of Chiyaan Vikram’s Son That’ll Make You Fall In Love With Him

      By
      |

      Chiyaan Vikram's son and actor Dhruv Vikram turned 25 today and the handsome star is celebrating his birthday with his family and close friends. Dhruv made his debut last year with the film Adithya Varma, Tamil remake of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

      Dhruv Vikram

      Dhruv indeed impressed audiences with his solid performance and charming look. With the success of his first film, the newcomer developed a unique fan base amongst the youngsters, especially girls. Hence, on the occasion of Dhruv Vikram's 25th birthday, we bring to you 5 pictures of the Adithya Varma star which will make you fall in love with him.

      Upgraded Chiyaan

      Upgraded Chiyaan

      This old picture of Dhruv shows us an upgraded version of Chiyaan Vikram and we must say, he is looking damn cute.

      Beard Game

      Beard Game

      Uff! This beard of Dhruv Vikram must have driven his female fans crazy and given some major ‘beard' goals to his male fans.

      Biceps & Much More

      Biceps & Much More

      Dhruv is simply looking amazing in a yellow sando. In this sun-kissed picture, he catches everyone's eyeballs with his ripped biceps.

      Monochrome Looks Perfect

      Monochrome Looks Perfect

      Dhruv Vikram's this monochrome image will definitely make his fans restless. He is looking supercool in black t-shirt and his messy hairdo is unmissable!

      Fit & Attractive

      Fit & Attractive

      Dhruv has always been giving major fitness goals to his fans. In this picture, he is flaunting his perfect beard with a well-toned body.

      On the professional front, Dhruv will be sharing screen space with his father Vikram in the latter's 60 project in Tamil cinema. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, it is tentatively titled as Chiyaan 60. Notably, Dhruv Vikram is working very hard on his physique for the film.

      Also Read : Varma Starring Dhruv Vikram Is Not Releasing On OTT Platform, Producer Calls It 'False News'

      Also Read : Dhruv Vikram's Stunning Transformation For Chiyaan 60 Is Revealed!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X