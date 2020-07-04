Dhruv Vikram's Stunning Transformation For Chiyaan 60 Is Revealed!

Dhruv Vikram's the young actor will soon share the screen with his father, the National award-winning actor Vikram in the latter's 60th outing in Tamil cinema. The movie, which has been tentatively titled as Chiyaan 60, is written and directed by the renowned filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. The shooting of the Vikram-Dhruv Vikram starrer is expected to start rolling in a couple of weeks.

Now, the latest talk on social media is Dhruv Vikram's stunning physical transformation for Chiyaan 60, which is said to be a gangster thriller. In the recent pictures of Dhruv that are going viral on social media, the young actor is sporting a beefed-up look, which is reportedly for his character in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial.

According to the sources, Dhruv Vikram is playing a tough gangster in the movie, and his role demands a heavy physique. The Aditya Varma actor is said to be playing a young gangster in the movie, which reportedly features his father Vikram in the first out and out negative character of his career. Rumours suggest that Dhruv will appear as the protagonist, while Vikram plays the antagonist.