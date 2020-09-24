Dhruva Natchathiram: Vikram & Gautham Menon To Release The First Single Soon!

Dhruva Natchathiram, the Vikram starrer directed by Gautham Menon, is nearing the final stage of its production. According to the close sources, the post-production activities of the highly-anticipated spy thriller As per the reports, Vikram and Gautham Menon are now planning to release the first single of Dhruva Natchathiram, very soon.

If the reports are to be believed, the first single of the movie, Oru Manam, will be out in a couple of weeks. The song, which is said to be a romantic melody, is composed by the popular musician and Gautham Menon's long-time associate, Harris Jayaraj. Thamarai has penned the lyrics for Oru Manam, which is sung by Sasha Tirupati and Karthik.

The highly anticipated movie features Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the female leads. Manoj Paramahamsa, Jomon T John, Santhana Krishnan, and Ravichandran have handled the cinematography of the project. Praveen Antony handles the editing. Dhruva Natchathiram is jointly produced by the banners Vels International, Ondraga Entertainment, and Kondaduvom Entertainment.