    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dhruva Natchathiram: Vikram Has A Special Request For Gautham Vasudev Menon!

      By
      |

      Vikram, the versatile actor is totally busy in his career with some highly promising projects in his career. As per the reports, Vikram has recently made a special request to Gautham Vasudev Menon, the director of his ambitious project Dhruva Natchathiram.

      Dhruva Natchathiram: Vikram Has A Special Request For Gautham Vasudev Menon!
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X