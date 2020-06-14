Dhruva Natchathiram: Vikram To Start Dubbing For The Gautham Menon Directorial Soon!

Vikram, the National award-winning actor is joining hands with talented filmmaker Gautham Menon for the upcoming spy thriller Dhruva Natchathiram. The highly anticipated movie, which has been delayed multiple times, is finally nearing completion and is expected to hit the theaters once the lockdown ends. The post-production works of Dhruva Natchathiram is currently progressing on full swing.

Interestingly, lead actor Vikram has agreed to start dubbing for the spy thriller amidst lockdown. The exciting update was revealed by director Gautham Menon himself, in a recent interview given to a popular online media. According to the director, Vikram has put aside his other commitments to start dubbing for Dhruva Natchathriam.

Gautham Menon also made an interesting revelation about the plot of the movie, in the interview. The Vikram starrer revolves around the 10 secret agents who work for the national security agency under disguise. These agents mainly handle the responsibility to protect and safeguard our Nation from external forces.

Vikram appears as the head of this team, while some popular faces of the Tamil film industry including Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, R Parthiban, Divyadarshini, Munna, Vamsi Krishna, and so on appear as the other members. Vinayakan, the popular Malayalam actor is appearing as one of the main antagonists of the movie.