Did Nayanthara Spend Rs 25 Lakh For Beau Vignesh Shivan’s Birthday Celebration In Goa?

Rs 25 Lakh For Three Days Trip To Goa?

As per a report published in a leading portal, Nayanthara has spent Rs 25 lakh for the three days trip to Goa, including birthday celebration of Vignesh Shivan and her mother. Well, the report has become the new topic of discussion on the internet. However, the actress has not yet reacted to this information.

Nayanthara’s Mom’s Birthday Celebration

Vignesh Shivan shared the celebration pictures of Nayanthara's mother on Instagram on September 14. In the pictures, one can see Nayanthara's mother cutting the cake while the rest of the guests are cheering and clapping.

Vignesh Shivan’s Birthday Celebration

Vignesh Shivan turned 35 on September 18. The director shared an adorable photo with Nayanthara on his birthday on Instagram. He captioned the romantic snap as, "Birthday vibes Wit God's grace & all your wonderful sweet wishes."

Onam Celebration In Kerala

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara impressed everyone with their traditional South Indian look on Onam (August 31). The duo celebrated Onam in Kerala and fans couldn't stop gushing over their beautiful pictures.

Not Marrying Anytime Soon

Reports were stating that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will get married in 2020. However, the director told Behindwoods that they are currently busy in their professional life, and don't have time to get married.

Future Projects

Vignesh Shivan will be directing Nayanthara in his next comedy project Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in pivotal roles.