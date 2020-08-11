Did Suriya Indirectly Respond To Meera Mitun’s Allegation Against Him After Bharathiraja’s Request?

Suriya Sivakumar has time and again proved that he is a perfect gentleman, be it in real life or through his roles in various films. Recently, the netizens were shocked to see self-proclaimed model Meera Mitun making some harsh allegations against the actor, Vijay, their respective wives and many other Kollywood actors. Soon after the tweet went viral, netizens slammed her for the derogatory remarks about the actors, and also claimed that she is doing the act to gain negative publicity on social media.

Recently, senior director Bharathiraja in a statement condemned her act and also requested the actors to respond to the same, saying that the fans are also making obscene statements against the actress out of anger.

Well now, Suriya has responded to the same through his social media handle. Though he didn't mention the reason or Meera's name, he was seen requesting his fans to not respond to substandard views of people and to spend time and energy in useful activities for the sake of others. The tweet written in Tamil is loosely translated as, "We should not lower our standards in response to substandard reviews. Spend your time and energy on useful activities for the benefit of the people."

The actor's indirect response to Meera is winning hearts and is being showered with immense love from his fans and followers.

On the work front, Suriya is awaiting the release of his highly-anticipated Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha Kongara. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on May 1, but was later postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The movie will feature Aparna Balamurali as the love interest of the actor. Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment and Shikya Entertainment, the action-thriller will have Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Sampath Raj, Karunas, Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, Achyuth Kumar and Vivek Prasanna in supporting roles.

