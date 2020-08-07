Did Vanitha Vijaykumar Take An Indirect Dig At Meera Mitun’s Degrading Remarks On Popular Actors?

Vanitha Vijaykumar is known for her tongue in cheek remarks and bold statements on social media. The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame is truly one of the fearless actresses who calls a spade a spade. Recently, Vanitha topped the headlines for her wedding with filmmaker Peter Paul, who apparently married the Manikkam actress without divorcing his first wife Elizabeth Helen. Soon several netizens, including celebrities, slammed the actress on social media, to which she responded with an eye for an eye reply.

Well now, the actress has yet again garnered the attention of the netizens for her recent tweet. Though the name of the person concerned has not been mentioned in the viral tweet, netizens wonder if the actress has responded indirectly to Meera Mitun's controversial statements on actors like Vijay and Suriya and their wives.

Vanitha Vijaykumar, who has earlier worked with Vijay in the 1995 film Chandralekha, tweeted that cyber laws should be stiff and one should not talk about someone's character on social media. Her tweet read, "Stop cyber laws has to be much more strict and take immediate action against any cyberbullies It's a serious offense. When it effects one personally is when they know the pain .it isn't nice to talk about anyone's character and degrade them publically on a networking platform."

Stop cyber laws has to be much more strict and take immediate action against any cyberbullies

It's a serious offense. When it effects one personally is when they know the pain .it isn't nice to talk about anyone's character and degrade them publically on a networking platform — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) August 6, 2020

She further added that freedom of speech doesn't mean that one can interfere in other's personal space. Vanitha wrote, "Now do u understand the negativity in social media and the way one can misuse it?freedom of speech doesn't mean one can butt into anyone's personal life and make derogatory comments. Next these small time YouTube Media blows up all these things unnecessarily.if all this has to."

Now do u understand the negativity in social media and the way one can misuse it ?freedom of speech doesn't mean one can butt into anyone's personal life and make derogatory comments. Next these small time YouTube Media blows up all these things unnecessarily .if all this has to — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) August 6, 2020

Interestingly, she also retweeted a tweet of a user that asked all Vijay and Surya fans to keep calm and ignore negativity.

Well, netizens are now predicting that Meera Mitun might respond to the indirect tweet of Vanitha Vijaykumar as the duo had earlier come face to face on Bigg Boss Tamil 3, wherein both the actresses were considered the most highlighting and strong contestants.

