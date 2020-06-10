    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Director Balamithran Passes Away Due To Stroke; Actress Sanjana Singh Mourns His Demise

      By
      |

      Director Balamithran passed away today in Chennai after suffering a stroke. According to a report published in a leading portal, he was admitted to a private hospital in Vadapalani. He couldn't bear the expenses, hence was later shifted to the SRM hospital in Kattankulathur. His medical treatment was aided by the Director's Union.

      Balamithran

      Before the unfortunate incident, Balamithran was directing his first film, Udukkai. He had completed 95 per cent shooting of the film and was involved in the post-production work. If reports are to be believed, due to the lockdown, Balamithran took the stress of his maiden incomplete film, whicht could have been the reason for his stroke. After all, only five days of shooting was remaining to complete his first film. Sadly, Balamithran is survived by his wife and two children.

      Devastated with his death, actress Sanjana Singh expressed her condolences to his family. She wrote, "So devastated to hear the news my director for the movie #udakkai such a kind & loving person gone too soon. My heart aches condolences to his family."

      Tamil industry is going through a very tough time. A couple of weeks ago, director Arun Prasath lost his life in a bike accident in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore. He was the former assistant of Shankar and had directed the film, 4G starring GV Prakash and Gayathri Suresh. Balamithran's death has indeed shocked the entire Kollywood industry.

      Also Read : Tamil Director AV Arun Prasath Passes Away In Road Accident

      RIP Balamithran!

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 14:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 10, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X