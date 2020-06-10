Director Balamithran Passes Away Due To Stroke; Actress Sanjana Singh Mourns His Demise

Director Balamithran passed away today in Chennai after suffering a stroke. According to a report published in a leading portal, he was admitted to a private hospital in Vadapalani. He couldn't bear the expenses, hence was later shifted to the SRM hospital in Kattankulathur. His medical treatment was aided by the Director's Union.

Before the unfortunate incident, Balamithran was directing his first film, Udukkai. He had completed 95 per cent shooting of the film and was involved in the post-production work. If reports are to be believed, due to the lockdown, Balamithran took the stress of his maiden incomplete film, whicht could have been the reason for his stroke. After all, only five days of shooting was remaining to complete his first film. Sadly, Balamithran is survived by his wife and two children.

Devastated with his death, actress Sanjana Singh expressed her condolences to his family. She wrote, "So devastated to hear the news my director for the movie #udakkai such a kind & loving person gone too soon. My heart aches condolences to his family."

Tamil industry is going through a very tough time. A couple of weeks ago, director Arun Prasath lost his life in a bike accident in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore. He was the former assistant of Shankar and had directed the film, 4G starring GV Prakash and Gayathri Suresh. Balamithran's death has indeed shocked the entire Kollywood industry.

RIP Balamithran!