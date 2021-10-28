Diwali 2021: Kollywood Films That Clashed At Box Office During The Festival Of Lights!

2019 -Bigil And Kaithi

The year 2019 marked the third back to back Diwali release of Thalapathy Vijay's film. This time the actor had collaborated with director Atlee Kumar for a sports action film alongside Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Interestingly, Thalapathy's film locked horns with Karthi-Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller Kaithi. The two films were indeed able to impress the audiences with their own charm and good storylines making Bigil and Kaithi the most watchable films of 2019.

2018- Sarkar And Thimiru Pudhichavan

In the year 2018, many raised eyebrows upon knowing about the release of a medium budget film like Thimiru Pudichavan's release with Thalapathy's Sarkar. It is also said that the lead actor of the film Vijay Antony was highly criticized by the makers of Sei and Kaatrin Mozhi for his decision of postponing the release date to Diwali, which significantly affected the screening of their respective films. Well in the race between Vijay and Vijay Antony, the former's film Sarkar made it big at the theatres. According to film trackers, Sarkar earned around Rs. 30 crore in Tamil Nadu on its opening day, beating Baahubali 2!

2017-Mersal And Meyadhaa Maan

Mersal made its grand entry at the theatres during the 2017 Diwali festival. Well, this time the Vijay-starrer locked horns with Rathna Kumar's (the writer of Thalapathy's current film Master) comedy entertainer Meyaadha Mann. Though the film starring Vaibhav didn't garner the attention of the audience in the beginning, especially because of Mersal's full-on promotions, Meyadhaa Maan later ended up becoming a commercial success at the box office. The Vijay-starrer that had him in triple roles garnered both the love and attention of the netizens, to become the fifth-highest grossing Tamil film of the year.

2016- Kodi And Kashmora

Dhanush's political thriller directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar came face to face with Karthi-Nayanthara's horror film Kashmora. Upon release, the Dhanush-starrer opened to positive responses from the audience and critics, especially for his and the lead actresses Trisha and Anupama Parameswaran's acting chops. Karthi's film directed by M Sudhakar Reddy was highly praised for the actors' performances and the suspenseful story line.

2015- Thoongaa Vanam and Vedalam

The year 2015 witnessed the biggest release of two big films, as this time Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's action thriller Thoongaa Vanam locked horns with Ajith's outing Vedalam. Kamal's film directed by Rajesh M Selva opened to a positive response from the moviegoers. Interestingly, the film collected Rs 4 crore from the theatres of Tamil Nadu on the first day of its release. On the other hand, Vedalam directed by Siva totally wooed the audience especially with Ajith's breathtaking performance, making it a must-watch. The film released on November 10 completed more than 175 days of the theatrical run to become a huge commercial success.