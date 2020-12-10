Doctor Digital Rights: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Acquired By Netflix?

The popular OTT platform Netflix is said to have bought the streaming rights of Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Doctor. If reports are to be believed, the makers have acquired a whopping amount with the deal.

Though there are several speculations regarding the OTT release of the comedy film, sources close to the team have rubbished the rumours calling it baseless and have confirmed that the film will only be releasing in theatres. With several fans and followers of the actor awaiting an official confirmation about the same, it is said that the makers will soon be announcing its streaming partnership with Netflix.

On a related note, the film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar also features an ensemble cast including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant and host Archana Chandhoke in key roles. Jointly bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions and KJR Studios, the camera for Doctor is cranked by Vijay Karthik Kannan.

Notably, the first look poster of the film featuring Sivakarthikeyan was released on February 17, 2020 on the occasion of the actor's 35th birthday. In the poster, the talented actor looked intriguing in a never-seen-before avatar as he sat on a chair with a surgical knife in his bloodied hands.

On the other hand, the film's first single 'Chellamma' crooned by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi dropped on July 16, 2020, continues to rule the chart with its peppy music and catchy lyrics. The track has so far garnered 73 million views and 998K likes on YouTube. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh.

