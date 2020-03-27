Dr Sethuraman Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Santhanam Mourns Sethu’s Death

Actor and doctor Sethuraman who is popularly known for his role in romantic-comedy Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya passed away due to cardiac arrest in Chennai on Thursday night. He was only 31-year-old.

Dr Sethuraman aka Sethu's sudden demise has shocked his co-stars as they expressed their grief on social media. Taking to Twitter, Sethu's dear friend and co-star from Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, Santhanam tweeted, "Totally shocked and depressed on the demise of my dear friend Dr.Sethu.. May his soul rest in peace".

Totally shocked and depressed on the demise of my dear friend Dr.Sethu.. May his soul rest in peace😔 pic.twitter.com/TuRnUxLleA — Santhanam (@iamsanthanam) March 26, 2020

Apart from Santhaman, Kollywood actor Sathish too mourned his death. He wrote, "Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP"

Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/SIlkfQ1qm2 — Sathish (@actorsathish) March 26, 2020

Sethuraman was a dermatologist by profession and was serving full-time at his Chennai-based skincare and cosmetology facility 'Zi Clinic'. The late actor has also worked in films like Vaaliba Raja (2016), Sakka Podu Podu Raja (2017) and 50/50 (2019).

Sethuraman is survived by his wife and a child. May his soul rest in peace.