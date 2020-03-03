    For Quick Alerts
      Draupathi Day 5 Collection: Richard Rishi’s Tamil Film Makes a Mark At Box Office

      Richard Rishi and Sheela Rajkumar starrer controversial Tamil film Draupathi released last Friday. The film is unexpectedly making its mark at the box office.

      On day 1, Draupathi earned Rs 2.71 crore in Tamil Nadu which includes Rs 0.13 crore from Chennai region. The film earned Rs 0.19 crore, Rs 0.23 crore and Rs 0.08 crore from Chennai region on Day 2, 3 and 4 respectively.

      Draupathi

      Now, the day 5 collections are out and its surprisingly good. As per the early buzz, Draupathi is expected to earn Rs 0.07 crore at the Chennai box office. At the end of day 5, Draupathi is expected to mint more than Rs 10 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office.

      After being trapped into a lot of controversies, director Mohan G managed to release Draupathi which is based on a controversial subject. It's based on the 2013 fake marriage cartel that took place in Chennai. The music of this rural drama is composed by Jubin and cinematography has been done by Manoj Narayan.

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 6:30 [IST]
