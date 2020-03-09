Draupathi Final Box Office Verdict: Richard Rishi’s Film Becomes First Blockbuster Of 2020

Controversial Tamil film Draupathi, starring Richard Rishi and Sheela Rajkumar, is breaking records at the box office. After facing many controversies even before its release, the makers of the film finally managed to release Draupathi on February 28, 2020. After the release, the Richard Rishi-starrer unexpectedly made solid numbers at the box office.

Interestingly, Mohan G's directorial venture, Draupathi's final box office verdict has come out. The film has now become the first blockbuster of 2020 in Kollywood. According to the latest numbers, in first 10 days, Draupathi collected Rs 13. 90 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office.

In the first week, Draupathi collected Rs 11.30 crore while in week 2, it minted Rs 2.60 crore at the box office. Apart from that, Draupathi is the third-highest grossing film of 2020 after Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar and Dhanush's Pattas. On the second weekend of its release, it witnessed good collections in B and C centres.

#Draupathi 10 Days TN Gross 13.90 Cr



1st Week - 11.30 Cr

2nd Weekend - 2.60 Cr



[ As On Date, Draupathi Is The 3rd Highest Grosser In 2020, Only Behind Darbar & Pattas ] — Trendswood (@Trendswoodcom) March 9, 2020

#Draupathi good 2nd weekend collections in B and C centres in TN..#Blockbuster — Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) March 9, 2020

Coming back to Draupathi, the film is crowdfunded as no producers wanted to invest their money in this project. After all, Draupathi is based on the 2013 fake marriage cartel that took place in Chennai. The film has faced a lot of controversies due to its dark subject.

Draupathi's music is composed by Jubin while the cinematography and editing have been done by Manoj Narayan and Devaraj S respectively.