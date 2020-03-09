    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Draupathi Final Box Office Verdict: Richard Rishi’s Film Becomes First Blockbuster Of 2020

      By
      |

      Controversial Tamil film Draupathi, starring Richard Rishi and Sheela Rajkumar, is breaking records at the box office. After facing many controversies even before its release, the makers of the film finally managed to release Draupathi on February 28, 2020. After the release, the Richard Rishi-starrer unexpectedly made solid numbers at the box office.

      Interestingly, Mohan G's directorial venture, Draupathi's final box office verdict has come out. The film has now become the first blockbuster of 2020 in Kollywood. According to the latest numbers, in first 10 days, Draupathi collected Rs 13. 90 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office.

      Draupathi

      In the first week, Draupathi collected Rs 11.30 crore while in week 2, it minted Rs 2.60 crore at the box office. Apart from that, Draupathi is the third-highest grossing film of 2020 after Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar and Dhanush's Pattas. On the second weekend of its release, it witnessed good collections in B and C centres.

      Coming back to Draupathi, the film is crowdfunded as no producers wanted to invest their money in this project. After all, Draupathi is based on the 2013 fake marriage cartel that took place in Chennai. The film has faced a lot of controversies due to its dark subject.

      Also Read : Draupathi Day 5 Collection: Richard Rishi's Tamil Film Makes a Mark At Box Office

      Draupathi's music is composed by Jubin while the cinematography and editing have been done by Manoj Narayan and Devaraj S respectively.

      Read more about: draupathi richard rishi
      Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 13:27 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X