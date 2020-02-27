Draupathi Full Movie In HD Leaked Online On Tamilrockers

Tamil film Draupathi starring Richard Rishi and Sheela Rajkumar in the lead roles has been leaked on the infamous piracy site Tamilrockers on the first day of its release. Directed by Mohan G, Draupathi is available in HD print for free download on Tamilrockers.

Draupathi is based on the 2013 fake marriage cartel that took place in Chennai. It is the second collaboration of director and actor duo Mohan and Richard Rishi after Pazhaya Vannarapettai. The film is a crowdfunded as no producers wanted to invest their money in this project.

The film has faced a lot of controversy due to its dark subject. Draupathi's music is composed by Jubin while the cinematography and editing have been done by Manoj Narayan and Devaraj S respectively.