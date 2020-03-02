Draupathi / Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Day 3 Collection: These Tamil Movies Win Big At Box Office

Draupathi became successful at the box office acquiring a total gross of Rs 7.29 crore on day 3. On day 1, the rural drama acquired Rs 2.71 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office beating action drama Mafia: Chapter 1 (Rs 2.46 crore). It is to be noted that Mafia, starring Arun Vijay and Prasanna which has been a blockbuster at the theatres, failed to compete with a low budget but highly successful Draupathi. The movie, directed, produced and written by Mohan G, collected Rs 2.12 crore and Rs 2.46 crore from Day 2 and 3 of the Tamil Nadu box office collection respectively. Also, the movie has gained a total of Rs 0.55 crore till now with Rs 0.13 crore, Rs 0.19 crore, and Rs 0.23 crore from day 1, 2 and 3 at the Chennai box office respectively.

Draupathi features Richard Rishi, Sheela Rajkumar, Karunas and Nishanth in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around inter-caste marriages held by a community to trap women, has been receiving positive responses from the audience.

Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has been another successful hit this week. The romantic thriller film written and directed by Desingh Periyasamy garnered a total gross of Rs 3.03 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. Taking a look at each day, the movie made Rs 0.48 crore, Rs 1.10 crore, and Rs 1.45 crore on day 1, 2 and 3 respectively at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie has collected a total of Rs 0.79 crore from the Chennai box office Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has been receiving outstanding responses from the audience for Dulquer's unique avatar and Gautham Menon's spine chilling portrayal of a cop. The story revolves around a happy-go-lucky web developer who gets into a problematic situation as he falls in love with a girl. Bankrolled jointly by Viacom 18 Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company, the movie has been simultaneously released in Telugu titled Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante.