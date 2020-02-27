Draupathi Twitter Review: Here’s What Moviegoers Feel About The Controversial Film

Richard Rishi and Sheela Rajkumar starrer Tamil film Draupathi finally hit the screens on this Friday. After trapped in a lot of controversies, Mohan G has got relief by managing to release the film based on a controversial social subject.

Draupathi is based on the 2013 fake marriage cartel that took place in Chennai. Due to its dark subject, no producers were willing to invest their money in this film. Hence, director Mohan G crowdfunded the film after narrating it to them.

Draupathi is the second collaboration of director-actor duo Mohan and Richard Rishi after Pazhaya Vannarapettai. The film's music is composed by Jubin while cinematography has been don by Manoj Narayan.

Amidst all, let's see what moviegoers have to say about the film.

Here are the Twitter reviews of Draupathi

For its movi budget and expected return looks like #Draupathi will b d 1st BB of tis year.. — Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) February 27, 2020

#Draupathi - Done with first half



Still now it's highly engaging. @mohandreamer has taken a serious issue and executed with clear dialogue . — V2Cinemas (@V2Cinemas) February 27, 2020

#Draupathi - Strong Content with good msg, last 20 mns court drama scenes very good...🔥🔥



Watchable worth...



Rating : 3/5#DraupathiFromFeb28 #Draupati — anand (@anandviswajit) February 27, 2020

#Draupathi First half

Highly engaging, characters yet to establish.. Till now no boring or unwanted scenes.. Waiting for second half @mohandreamer — santhoshraj (@Iamsantho) February 27, 2020

#Draupathi Movie carries much needed message. Not preachy as guessed. A very bold & good attempt. Will surely gonna be celebrated and jingles in box office especially in B & C centers. All the best #திரௌபதி team. @mohandreamer @jubinmusic — Arvindh S (@arvindhtweets) February 27, 2020