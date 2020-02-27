Draupathi Twitter Review: Here’s What Moviegoers Feel About The Controversial Film
Richard Rishi and Sheela Rajkumar starrer Tamil film Draupathi finally hit the screens on this Friday. After trapped in a lot of controversies, Mohan G has got relief by managing to release the film based on a controversial social subject.
Draupathi is based on the 2013 fake marriage cartel that took place in Chennai. Due to its dark subject, no producers were willing to invest their money in this film. Hence, director Mohan G crowdfunded the film after narrating it to them.
Draupathi is the second collaboration of director-actor duo Mohan and Richard Rishi after Pazhaya Vannarapettai. The film's music is composed by Jubin while cinematography has been don by Manoj Narayan.
Amidst all, let's see what moviegoers have to say about the film.
Here are the Twitter reviews of Draupathi
For its movi budget and expected return looks like #Draupathi will b d 1st BB of tis year..— Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) February 27, 2020
#Draupathi - Done with first half— V2Cinemas (@V2Cinemas) February 27, 2020
Still now it's highly engaging. @mohandreamer has taken a serious issue and executed with clear dialogue .
#Draupathi - Strong Content with good msg, last 20 mns court drama scenes very good...🔥🔥— anand (@anandviswajit) February 27, 2020
Watchable worth...
Rating : 3/5#DraupathiFromFeb28 #Draupati
#Draupathi First half— santhoshraj (@Iamsantho) February 27, 2020
Highly engaging, characters yet to establish.. Till now no boring or unwanted scenes.. Waiting for second half @mohandreamer
#Draupathi Movie carries much needed message. Not preachy as guessed. A very bold & good attempt. Will surely gonna be celebrated and jingles in box office especially in B & C centers. All the best #திரௌபதி team. @mohandreamer @jubinmusic— Arvindh S (@arvindhtweets) February 27, 2020
#Draupathi enna movie , ethanala ethirppu...— T.R (@Prabhakar_ENGG) February 27, 2020
#Draupathi - Slightly over dramatic but relevant social drama that shines the spotlight on caste-based fake marriage scam in a very in your face fashion. Works in spite of its long-drawn climax.— Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) February 27, 2020