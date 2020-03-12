Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao & Kajal Aggarwal Team Up For Hey Sinamika: The Project Starts Rolling!

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is all set to team up with popular actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal, for the first time in his career. Dulquer, Aditi, and Kajal have been roped in, to essay the lead roles in the upcoming project which has been titled as Hey Sinamika.

The movie, which is said to be a romantic comedy, will make the directorial debut of the renowned choreographer Brinda. The pooja ceremony of Hey Sinamika was held in Chennai recently, in the presence of several eminent personalities of Tamil cinema, including veteran filmmaker Maniratnam, actresses Suhasini Maniratnam, Khushboo, and so on.

Dulquer Salmaan, the lead actor of the project shared some exclusive stills from the pooja ceremony on his official social media pages, with a special note. 'The magic of new beginnings! Starting the journey of #HeySinamika with some lovely ladies Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal and under the guidance of my dearest Brinda master!', wrote Dulquer.

The title of the project, Hey Sinamika is adapted from the popular melody Aye Sinamka from Mani Ratnam's Dulquer Salmaan-Nithya Menen starring blockbuster romantic comedy OK Kanmani, which was released in 2015. The title hints that the directorial debut of Brinda, who is one of the most celebrated choreographers of the Indian film industry, is a love story.