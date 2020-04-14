    For Quick Alerts
      Dulquer Salmaan Is Eagerly Waiting To Resume Hey Sinamka!

      Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is all set to be back in the Tamil film industry with the upcoming romantic comedy Hey Sinamika. In his recent Instagram live, the actor finally opened up about the project. Dulquer Salmaan stated that he is eagerly waiting to resume the shooting of Hey Sinamika.

      According to the actor, he has completed around 10 days of the shoot of Hey Sinamika, along with the leading lady Aditi Rao Hydari. Dulquer Salmaan also revealed that the project's other heroine, Kajal Aggarwal has not joined the team yet. From his words, it was evident that Dulquer is highly excited about the project.

      Hey Sinamika marks the directorial debut of the senior choreographer Brinda Gopal. The movie will mark Dulquer Salmaan's first onscreen collaboration with both its leading ladies, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. If the reports are to be believed, the Brinda directorial depicts the fun story fo a love triangle.

