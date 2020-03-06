Dulquer Salmaan’s Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal To Soon Stream On Netflix

Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is running briskly at the theatres. The romantic thriller has met the expectations of the audience, thanks to the actor's charming screen presence and his acting tactics. Moreover, K3 has turned out to be the talk of the trade circle. Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, the movie is all set to stream online on Netflix.

The movie revolves around an app developer, Siddharth who gets into trouble as he falls in love with Meera, essayed by Ritu Varma. Bankrolled jointly by Viacom 18 Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company, the film features Rakshan, Niranjani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Anish Kuruvilla and Tigergarden Thangadurai. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has music composed by celebrated Malayalam band, Masala Coffee.

Also, the much-loved 2015 movie, Charlie is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Dulquer Salmaan took to his Facebook handle to announce this. He wrote, "Super excited to announce that Charlie is now available on Amazon Prime. The movie is special to me for multiple reasons and I know there are many who were waiting for it to be on this platform. Enjoy!" The romantic drama, helmed by Martin Prakkat turned out to be Dulquer Salmaan's finest movies of all time and also a trendsetter in the Malayalam film industry. The movie literally won the hearts of millions

Well, the streaming of Dulquer Salmaan movies can be considered as the actor's treat to his fans, as they can binge-watch Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Charlie, now on digital platforms.

