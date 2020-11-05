Eeswaran In Trouble: Animal Activist Files Case Against Simbu Over Snake Cruelty

Looks like Silambarasan aka Simbu is having a troublesome time post his comeback on the sets of Eeswaran. The actor is reportedly in trouble for shooting a sequence with a live snake for his upcoming film.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the actor can be seen catching a cobra from a tree and putting it in a sack. The video is said to be taken from the location sets of Eeswaran. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Reportedly, an animal activist and former performing animals sub committee member has filed a case with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department asking if the makers had sought permission from the Animal Welfare Board of India to shoot sequences with an Indian cobra, which is against the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. As per the act, snakes do not come under performing animal category.

It is also reported that another person has also filed a complaint with the Animal Welfare Board of India, that says that the snake in the video might have been defanged, which a clear case of animal cruelty. Well, the concerned authority and the makers of the film are yet to respond regarding the case. Also, it is not known if the makers have actually used a live snake, as most of the time a graphical representation is used for the purpose.

On a related note, Eeswaran helmed by Suseenthiran has Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead role. The film backed by Madhav Media, will have a massive release on Pongal 2021. Touted to be a village drama, Eeswaran has music composed by S Thaman.

