Elizabeth Helen Apologises To Lakshmy Ramakrishnan Post Her Verbal Brawl With Vanitha Vijaykumar!

Elizabeth Helen became the topic of discussion among the netizens with her recent complaint against her filmmaker-husband Peter Paul. Apparently, the latter tied the knot with Vanitha Vijaykumar on June 26, without divorcing his first wife, which eventually gave rise to several controversies.

On one side netizens started slamming Vanitha and Peter, and on the other hand, a big number of people started supporting Elizabeth and family. Actresses Kasthuri Shankar and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan along with other celebs also expressed their support to the family.

Recently Elizabeth through an entertainment portal sought help from Lakshmy to raise her voice against Peter. The actress was seen giving moral support to her and her son while discussing everything that took place around the wedding. The conversation between the duo went viral on the internet and eventually irked Vanitha. Later a video of the two actresses' verbal brawl ruled the social media, wherein Vanitha was seen asking Lakshmy to stay away from her personal life.

According to the latest development, Elizabeth in a video message apologised to Lakshmy for the verbal abuse she had to suffer from the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame. She said that she is feeling guilty for the humiliation the actress had to go through because of her and her family. Lakshmy took to her social media handle to acknowledge Elizabeth's video and wrote, "#Elizabeth is apologising though she did nothing wrong, she feels bad that she put us in trouble! She is a strong woman #Feminism #Empowerment is not about destroying another woman."

For the unversed, Vanitha's recent wedlock marks her third wedding. She was earlier married to actor Akash in the year 2000, which lasted for five years. The actress got remarried to a businessman Anand Jay Rajan, but went on to part ways after four years of marriage.

