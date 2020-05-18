Fan Says Reshma Pasupuleti Looks Like A P**n Star; Here's Her Reply!

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame and sister of National Award-winning actor Bobby Simha, Reshma Pasupuleti has yet again grabbed attention for her latest Instagram story. Apparently, during a question-answering session, a follower said that the actress looked like a p**n star.

Well, Reshma gave a befitting reply to the fan for his/her empty-headed question and said, "first of all, thank you. But no I am not. I definitely do not make the kind of money they do. Thank you though. Nothing wrong with what they do. Whatever makes anybody happy."

Following that, another user asked Reshma on how she could be contacted, to which she replied that it was very difficult to contact her even after the lockdown. She replied, "sorry, but we are in social distancing right now. Even after that, it will be very difficult to contact me. So, social media will do."

Reshma was also asked about her husband and wedding to which she said that she does not have one and the wedding will happen only after she finds a groom. Interestingly, her favourite contestant from Bigg Boss Tamil was asked by a user, to which she replied that she herself is her favourite in the reality show.

Reshma was also appreciated for her bold attitude towards 'perverts' on social media, during the question-answer session on Instagram. Well, we are absolutely in love with the way she replied to her fans. What do you think? Tell us in the comment section down below!

Talking about her work, Reshma Pasupuleti began her career as an anchor in the Tamil reality show, Sun Singer. She made her debut in the Tamil film industry with the 2015 action-comedy film Masala Padam directed by Laxman Kumar. The movie also featured Shiva, Bobby Simha, and Lakshmi Devy in lead roles. She will next be seen in Pei Mama directed by Sakthi Chidambaram.

