Film Editor Kola Bhaskar Is No More

Renowned film editor Kola Bhaskar passed away today (November 4, 2020) in Hyderabad. He was reportedly diagnosed with throat cancer and was undergoing treatment for the same at a private hospital. He was 55.

Bhaskar was best known for editing Kollywood director Selvaraghavan's films. Though he had started off with Pawan Kalyan's 2001 film Kushi directed by SJ Suryah, he forayed into Kollywood to edit some of the blockbuster films including Pokkiri (2007), Kedi (2006), Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008), Villu (2009), Kanden Kadhalai (2009), Aayirathil Oruvan (2010), 3 (2012), Irandaam Ulagam (2013), Thilagar (2015) and Vai Raja Vai (2015) among others.

Kola Bhaskar had also backed a Tamil film titled Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam which released in 2016. The romantic drama directed by Gitanjali Selvaraghavan and written by Selvaraghavan featured Bhaskar's son Balakrishna Kola. The other cast included Wamiqa Gabbi, Parvathy Nair and Sharran Kumar.

Several film analysts and netizens expressed grief over the demise of the popular editor through their social media handles.

