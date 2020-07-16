Gautham Vasudev Menon Introduces Actor Krishna As The Antagonist In Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha!

Ace filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon has finally announced the antagonist of his next. Taking to Twitter, the director announced that actor Krishna will be playing the villain in his Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha. He tweeted the good news after dropping the first single 'Naan Un Joshua' from the movie.

Menon tweeted, "It's also the time to introduce Krishna as the villain in the film Joshua. Thank you @Actor_Krishna for agreeing to do this for me! In return, you are looking really good brother." Well, we are sure the fans and followers of the actor and the director are totally excited about the release of the film, after the big announcement. Krishna is known for his remarkable roles in Kazhugu, Yatchan, Maari 2 and Veera among the other films.

Talking about the first single released today, the song features Varun and Raahei, who are essaying the lead roles in the movie. The track filled with an immense romance between the duo, also displays action sequences. Krishna appears at the end of the video in a completely different avatar as he fights Varun for a mission unknown for now. Singer Karthik is making a comeback as a music director after Gautham Menon's 2016 film Tamilselvanum Thaniyar Anjalum starring Jai and Yami Gautam in lead roles. 'Naan Un Joshua' has been crooned by Karthik and has lyrics penned by director Vignesh Shivan.

Meanwhile, Gautham's other projects include spy-thriller Dhruva Natchathiram with Vikram, which is currently stuck with the post-production team. The ace filmmaker has also confirmed his plans to make a sequel to the 2006 movie Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu. He recently grabbed the attention of the netizens by releasing the spin-off of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn featuring STR and Trisha Krishnan. Menon also dropped a video song 'Oru Chance Kudu' featuring Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Megha Akash amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

